Doval earned a save against the Cubs on Monday, striking out one batter in one perfect inning.

San Francisco scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a one-run lead, and Doval entered in the bottom of the frame to try to slam the door on Chicago. He did so without much trouble, needing just 11 pitches to set down the side in order. The outing helped wash away the sour taste of Doval's outing one day earlier, when he allowed four runs over one-third of an inning in a non-save situation against the Angels. On the season, the closer has racked up 13 saves in 15 chances while posting a 4.71 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 36:21 K:BB over 28.2 frames.