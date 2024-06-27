Doval picked up the save over the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing one hit over a scoreless ninth inning while striking out one.

Doval entered the contest with a one-run lead in the ninth and surrendered a leadoff single to Dansby Swanson before retiring the next three batters in succession to secure his 14th save of the campaign. The right-hander has now converted each of his last five save attempts and has allowed only one baserunner over his last three appearances. Doval has also posted at least one strikeout in three consecutive outings.