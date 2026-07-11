Giants' Carson Bolemon: Goes in top 30

The Giants selected Bolemon with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Bolemon, a 19-year-old prep lefty from South Carolina, may have peaked last summer when he established himself as the top arm in the class with a dominant showcase circuit and impressive showing for Team USA's 18U National Team. Before his senior season, he'd already achieved a lot, winning player of the year honors while winning state titles. But his stuff backed up in 2026, with his fastball dipping from the mid-90s in 2025 to the low-90s this spring, even hitting 89 mph at times while the pitch got hit harder than expected. He had internal brace surgery after suffering a partial elbow tear in eighth grade and is older than the other top prep arms in the class. Bolemon has a bevy of quality secondary offerings and excellent feel and command to go with a sturdy 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame, but there's no denying his stock took a hit this spring.