Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Could start Thursday

Whisenhunt joined the Giants' taxi squad Wednesday and could be formally recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to start Thursday's game against the Rockies in San Francisco, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Per Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports Bay Area, manager Tony Vitello wouldn't fully commit to Whisenhunt joining the big-league rotation, but the skipper acknowledged that the southpaw is a candidate to make a start before the All-Star break. The Giants are currently listing Thursday's series opener as "TBA," so Whisenhunt would be a logical choice to slot into that spot while Robbie Ray, Tyler Mahle and Trevor McDonald all get pushed back a day in the schedule. Whisenhunt made his lone start of the season with the Giants back on June 17 in Atlanta, striking out two batters while allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. The 25-year-old owns a 4.42 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 82:37 K:BB over 77.1 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.