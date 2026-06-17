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Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Drawing start Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Giants manager Tony Vitello said that Whisenhunt will be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to start Wednesday's game in Atlanta, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Robbie Ray had previously been scheduled to start, but he'll instead take the ball earlier Wednesday for the resumption of Tuesday's suspended game. That leaves the nightcap for Whisenhunt, who will serve as the Giants' 27th man and will likely be sent back to Sacramento following the spot start. Whisenhunt has spent all of this season with Sacramento, posting a 3.65 ERA and 77:30 K:BB over 69 innings.

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