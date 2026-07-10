Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Encouraging performance in win

Whisenhunt (2-0) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Thursday.

Whisenhunt threw 57 of 87 pitches for strikes. Both runs against him came on a Willi Castro home run in the fourth inning. Whisenhunt has impressed in his two major-league outings this season, winning both while allowing four runs over 10.2 innings, though his 6:6 K:BB would be a limiting factor if he gets a longer look with the big club. With Trevor McDonald and Landen Roupp both struggling since the start of June, it's possible Whisenhunt eventually gets a longer look in the rotation.