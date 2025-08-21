Whisenhunt has been added to the Giants' taxi squad and appears likely to get called up from Triple-A Sacramento to start Friday's game in Milwaukee, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants have a pair of rotation spots open following an injury to Landen Roupp (knee) and the demotion of Kai-Wei Teng. One of those slots will be filled by Whisenhunt, who has made three starts for the Giants this season, collecting a 5.02 ERA and 12:7 K:BB across 14.1 frames. The lefty doesn't make for a desirable streaming option on the road against a tough Brewers lineup.