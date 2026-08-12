Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Rebounds for third win

Whisenhunt (3-3) allowed one run on four hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out two over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Astros on Tuesday.

Whisenhunt had arguably his best outing of the season so far, though it was mostly because the Astros couldn't capitalize on many of their chances. Still, Whisenhunt had allowed 14 runs over his three previous starts, so this was a step in the right direction. The southpaw has a 6.11 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 22:18 K:BB through 28 innings over six starts this season, and that walk rate is likely to remain a problem. He's projected to make his next start on the road in Cleveland.