Double-A Richmond placed Whisenhunt on its 7-day injured list Friday after he was diagnosed with a left elbow sprain, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants will wait and see how Whisenhunt responds to rest and rehab before re-evaluating him in four weeks. If Whisenhunt hasn't healed as hoped by the start of September, Tommy John surgery or another elbow procedure could be in the cards for the 22-year-old lefty. Regardless, Whisenhunt may face an uphill battle to return to action in 2023, a disappointing outcome for an ascending pitcher in the San Francisco system. In addition to turning in a 2.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 83:23 K:BB in 58.2 innings over three minor-league stops this season, Whisenhunt also turned in a dominant inning of relief in the All-Star Futures Game in July.