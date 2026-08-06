Giants' Carson Whisenhunt: Struggles continue Wednesday

Whisenhunt (2-3) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks over 3.1 innings as the Giants were downed 6-0 by the Rangers. He struck out four.

The lefty got no help from his offense, but Whisenhunt created his own problems by allowing three extra-bases hits in the third inning, leading to all four Texas runs against him. Since rejoining the big-league rotation in late July, Whisenhunt has been tagged for 14 runs in just 11.2 innings over three outings, while surrendering 17 hits including three homers with a 14:9 K:BB. The Giants don't have any healthy alternatives, however, so he likely has more job security than those numbers would suggest. Whisenhunt lines up to make his next trip to the mound at home early next week against the Astros.