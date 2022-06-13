site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-curt-casali-remains-on-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Curt Casali: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Casali will sit Monday against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Casali is playing through a hamstring issue and is expected to continue to do so, though he's now been on the bench for two straight games. Austin Wynns remains the starter behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read