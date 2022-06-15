site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Curt Casali: Sitting again Tuesday
Casali (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Casali is playing through a hamstring issue but is out of the lineup Tuesday for the third straight game. Austin Wynns will receive another start behind the plate for the Giants.
