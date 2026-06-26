Giants' Drew Cavanaugh: Contracted selected by Giants

The Giants selected Cavanaugh's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

As San Francisco is thin on catching depth, the Giants decided to promote Cavanaugh to the major-league level for the first time in his career. In Sacramento, the 24-year-old slashed .330/.445/.571 with six homers and 22 RBI in 137 plate appearances. San Francisco placed Daniel Susac on the 10-day injured list in order to make room for Cavanaugh on the roster. The rookie will make his major league debut Friday behind the plate and batting eighth in the lineup.