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Giants' Eddys Leonard: Doubles in defeat

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Leonard went 1-for-3 with a double in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Rangers.

After making his big-league debut in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers, Leonard collected his first major-league hit Wednesday, a double to left field in the second inning. The versatile 25-year-old was called up from Triple-A Sacramento following a busy trade deadline for San Francisco; however, Victor Bericoto (oblique) began his rehab assignment Wednesday, so Leonard isn't guaranteed to remain with the parent club for an extended period.

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