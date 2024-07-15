Small (oblique) threw a 20-pitch live batting practice session Friday, MLB.com reports.

Small had been vying for a spot in the Giants' Opening Day bullpen during spring training before sustaining a Grade 2 right oblique strain late in camp that resulted in him opening the season on the injured list. He was shut down for about two months before he was finally cleared to start playing catch, and he's been gradually increasing the volume and intensity of his throwing sessions. Now that he's resumed facing hitters, Small could be on the cusp of heading out on what will likely be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The 27-year-old lefty still has a minor-league option remaining, so the Giants could send him to Triple-A Sacramento upon activating him from the 60-day IL if there isn't a spot for him in the big-league bullpen.