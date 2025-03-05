The Giants reassigned Small to minor-league camp Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Small spent most of last season on the Giants' 60-day injured list while recovering from a right oblique strain, and once he was finally activated from the IL in mid-August, he was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. He struggled to a 6.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in nine innings with Sacramento before the Giants non-tendered him in November, only to re-sign him less than a month later on a minor-league deal. Small has enjoyed a healthy spring training but will head back to Sacramento to begin the 2025 season after falling short in his bid for a spot in the Giants' Opening Day bullpen.