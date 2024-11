The Giants non-tendered Small on Friday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

An oblique injury prevented Small from making his first appearance at Triple-A Sacramento until July 30, where he went on to allow six earned runs in nine innings. Uninspired by his performance in the minors, the Giants will now let Small walk in free agency, and the 27-year-old southpaw will presumably look to sign a minor-league deal in the offseason.