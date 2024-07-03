Ramos went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Atlanta.

His ninth-inning shot off Jesse Chavez gave the Giants an insurance run. After a slump in the second half of June, Ramos is heating up again, racking up multiple hits in three straight games. The 24-year-old is slashing an impressive .298/.373/.524 through 217 plate appearances in the majors this season with 11 homers, two steals, 23 runs and 38 RBI, and he's solidified his spot as San Francisco's starting center fielder.