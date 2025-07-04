Giants' Heliot Ramos: Multi-hit effort in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramos went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a double during Thursday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
Ramos put the Giants on the board in the first inning, knocking a double into left field and driving in a run. The 25-year-old outfielder added a single to left in the third, bringing in the Giants' fourth run. Ramos has recorded two multi-hit efforts over his last 10 games, slashing .211/.268/.289 with three doubles, three RBI and a 2:12 BB:K across 41 plate appearances.
