Davis went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Davis' solo shot in the sixth inning gave the Giants a one-run lead, but Arizona stormed back in the eighth to pull out the win. The long ball was Davis' fourth in 12 games since he joined the Giants in a trade Aug. 2. The veteran is slashing .364/.447/.758 with his new club.