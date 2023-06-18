Davis (ankle) went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBI in Saturday's 15-0 win over the Dodgers.

Davis didn't start due his ongoing absence with an ankle sprain, and he replaced Joc Pederson as the designated hitter when he entered. Davis' first contribution was a grand slam in the sixth inning, and he added an RBI single for the Giants' last run. It's too early to say the 30-year-old is over the ankle sprain, but it doesn't look like he's too far away from a return. The big game put him at 10 homers, 40 RBI, 30 runs scored and a stolen base while slashing .291/.372/.493 over 64 contests. Davis has gone 5-for-13 (.385) over his last four games.