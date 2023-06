Davis went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Davis has hit safely in four of his last six games, going 6-for-23 (.261) with four RBI in that span. The third baseman has resumed his everyday role at third base since recovering from an ankle injury. For the season, he's slashing .285/.364/.469 with 10 home runs, 44 RBI, 32 runs scored and a stolen base over 72 contests.