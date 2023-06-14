Davis confirmed after Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Cardinals that he's dealing with a Grade 1 right ankle sprain, which he suspects will keep him out of the lineup for 3-to-10 days, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The low-grade ankle sprain is considered a best-case scenario for Davis, who picked up what appeared to be a more serious injury in Tuesday's 11-3 win. The Giants are hoping that Davis shows enough improvement by the weekend to avoid a stint on the injured list, though he's certainly not out of the woods yet. David Villar and Casey Schmitt will likely pick up most of the reps at third base for however long Davis is sidelined.