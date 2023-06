Davis (hip) will bat cleanup and start at third base Saturday against the Cubs, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Davis was scratched from Friday's lineup with right hip tightness, but the injury was evidently a minor one. He made an appearance off the bench in the series opener and will return having missed just a single start. He'll look to continue a hot streak which has seen him post a 1.010 OPS over his last 13 games.