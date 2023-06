Davis (ankle) is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Davis will remain on the bench Monday as he continues to recover from a low-grade ankle sprain, but considering he's been available off the bench the last two games, he's seemingly on the cusp of returning to the lineup. David Villar will draw the start at third base and bat ninth in the series opener with San Diego.