Giants' Jackson Flora: Going to San Francisco

The Giants selected Flora with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Flora stands out for his athletic, slender 6-foot-5 frame and his cockiness on the mound, but in fairness, he had a lot to be proud of the last two seasons for UC Santa Barbara. The 205-pound righty had a 22.3 K-BB% as a sophomore and a 25.3 K-BB% and 1.06 ERA in 102 innings as a junior after working as a reliever as a freshman. There's some effort in his delivery, but he sits in the mid-90s with his fastball and touches triple digits with excellent riding life up in the zone. He utilizes multiple sliders and recently added a kick-change and a curveball as he seeks to round out his arsenal, which was primarily fastball-slider coming into 2026. Flora has a very high ceiling if he stays reasonably healthy and is able to find a reliable third pitch. He should move quickly through the minors and could debut next summer.