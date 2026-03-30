Peguero (hamstring) threw a 20-pitch live batting practice session Monday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Peguero was moved to the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain, so it's a positive sign that he's already been cleared to resume mound work. He'll presumably be re-evaluated Tuesday morning to ensure he didn't suffer any kind of setback, at which point the next step in his rehab could be established. A timetable for Peguero's return has yet to be disclosed by the club.