Lucchesi picked up a hold over 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Cubs, striking out two.

Lucchesi entered the game in the seventh inning and retired all four batters he faced, throwing 13 of his 19 pitches for strikes. The left-hander has struggled in August, though he has recorded back-to-back scoreless outings. Over 10 appearances this month, he has recorded an 8.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and a 6:4 K:BB across nine innings.