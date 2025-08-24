Lucchesi threw a scoreless inning in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Brewers, allowing one hit.

Lucchesi entered the game in the seventh, giving up a single and throwing seven of his 12 pitches for strikes. The 32-year-old has appeared in nine games this month, recording a 9.39 ERA, 2.22 WHIP and a 4:4 K:BB in 7.2 innings. Overall, he owns a 3.96 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and a 21:6 K:BB across 25 innings in 25 games.