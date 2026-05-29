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Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Could be activated Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Giants manager Tony Vitello said Tuesday that Lee (back) could be activated from the 10-day injured list this weekend, Kevin Borba of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Lee has been shelved since early last week with a back strain, but he resumed baseball activities Tuesday and could skip a rehab assignment. The Giants optioned Will Brennan to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday and did not announce a corresponding roster move, which could point to Lee being back in action Friday in Colorado on the first day he's eligible to be activated.

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