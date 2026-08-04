Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Posts second career multi-HR game

Lee went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three total RBI and a stolen base in a 5-1 win against the Rangers on Monday.

The night started inauspiciously for Lee when he struck out in the first inning. It was all roses for him from there, however, as he hit a solo homer in the third inning, singled and stole a base in the fifth, and cranked another solo homer in the eighth. It was the second multi-homer game of Lee's MLB career, with the other coming versus the Yankees on April 13 last year. He's been swinging a hot bat of late, going 12-for-31 (.387 batting average) with three homers, four doubles, nine RBI and two stolen bases over his past eight contests.