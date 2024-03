Lee will be held out of action for the next 2-3 days because of left hamstring tightness, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The hamstring tightened up on Lee during Wednesday's game. That the Giants are saying they expect him back in a few days certainly suggests the injury is minor, but hamstring issues do have a tendency to linger. It puts a small cloud of uncertainty over Lee for those in fantasy drafts this weekend.