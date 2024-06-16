Winn did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Angels, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Winn surrendered a solo home run to Mickey Moniak in the second inning then allowed a game-tying two-run homer to Logan O'Hoppe in the sixth. While he stumbled late, Winn registered 17 swinging strikes on 91 pitches and logged his first quality start since May 28. On the season, Winn now owns a 6.66 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 46:19 K:BB in 11 starts and tentatively lines up to face the Cardinals next week.