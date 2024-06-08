Winn (forearm) will return from the injured list and start Sunday's game against the Rangers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

A right forearm strain has kept Winn sidelined since mid-May, though he made a rehab start in the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday, giving up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 3.2 innings. The 26-year-old righty allowed 17 earned runs in just 8.1 frames across his last three outings before going on the IL, and it's unclear whether or not he'll be working under any limitations during his first start back.