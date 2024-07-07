Harrison (4-4) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Guardians.

Harrison allowed three runs in the first inning and then gave up a solo home run to Steven Kwan in the second. While Harrison managed to settle down after that, he was done for the day after 72 pitches (44 strikes), providing little respite for an overworked bullpen. The southpaw missed nearly three weeks with a right ankle sprain but didn't require a rehab assignment. Harrison has a 4.24 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 70:26 K:BB over 80.2 innings through 15 starts this year. He's projected for a home start versus the Twins next week.