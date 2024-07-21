Webb (7-8) took the loss against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing four runs on eight hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out four.

Webb got off to a rough start, allowing four of the first five batters to reach, leading to two runs coming home for Colorado. He then held the Rockies scoreless over the next three frames before surrendering a two-run shot to Ezequiel Tovar in the fifth, marking the third straight outing in which the right-hander has given up at least seven hits. Webb also issued a season-high four walks Saturday and has now allowed multiple runs in nine consecutive starts. Additionally, he's lost three of his last four decisions (spanning five starts).