Webb did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Cubs, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over seven innings. He struck out five.

Webb collected his third consecutive quality start, twelfth total of the season, with a solid 101-pitch outing. The San Francisco ace's only blemish of the game came in the second inning when he allowed a 401-foot two-run homer to Dansby Swanson. With this outing, Webb pushed his ERA down to 2.99 over 99.1 innings this year. He looks to eclipse the 100 inning threshold for the fourth consecutive season in his next start, currently slated to be against the Cardinals on the road.