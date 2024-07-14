Yastrzemski went 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Twins.

Yastrzemski's triple was the decisive play, as it turned into a Little League home run when he scored on a throwing error by Brooks Lee. Neither power nor speed have been notable for Yastrzemski this year, though this was his third multi-hit effort in his last four games. The outfielder is slashing .241/.316/.436 with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 29 runs scored, nine doubles, five triples and one stolen base across 78 contests.