Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers. He also drew a walk and was hit by a pitch.

Yastrzemski walked in his first trip to the plate before adding an RBI single and a steal in the fourth to put the Giants up 2-1. He drove in another run in the eighth and went on to reach four times in the contest, increasing his average to .326 (15-for-46) in July. It marked the outfielder's fifth multi-hit performance this month and fourth in his last 10 games, while the stolen base was just his second of the season.