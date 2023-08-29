The Giants activated Haniger (forearm) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Haniger has been sidelined since mid-June due to a fractured right forearm and went 1-for-17 on his five-game minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento, but the Giants need all the help they can get as they try to claim an NL Wild Card spot. The 32-year-old should see regular starts in the San Francisco outfield down the stretch.
