Haniger underwent successful surgery on his fractured right forearm this week, and he's expected to miss 10 weeks while recovering, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Haniger's break was the ulna and not the radius, which helps explain the quicker projected return than anticipated, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. As Baggarly notes, that puts Haniger back with San Francisco right around the end of August. The outfielder suffered the injury after being hit squarely in the forearm versus the Cardinals over the weekend. Assuming a clean recovery, Haniger could help San Francisco and fantasy rosters over the final month of the 2023 campaign.