Vincent (pectoral) was activated from the 60-day injured list and then designated for assignment Sunday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Vincent was placed on the injured list at the end of May due to a right pectoral strain, but he managed to complete his rehab stint and has been given the green light to return. However, the Giants don't have room for the right-hander in the bullpen, so he'll head to waivers.