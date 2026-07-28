Giants' Osleivis Basabe: Selected from Triple-A

The Giants selected Basabe's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.

Basabe made his most recent appearances in the major leagues during 2023 for the Rays, when he slashed .218/.277/.310 across 94 plate appearances in 31 games. For Triple-A Sacramento in 2026, the 25-year-old has slashed .268/.344/.388 through 311 plate appearances. His call-up Tuesday comes as a corresponding move to the Giants placing Casey Schmitt (knee) on the 10-day injured list. Basabe will be available to serve as a utility man.