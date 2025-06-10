Giants' Patrick Bailey: Battling neck spasms
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bailey was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rockies due to neck spasms, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
While Bailey takes a day off to recover, Andrew Knizner will start behind the plate and could continue to do so if Bailey needs to miss any additional games.
