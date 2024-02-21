Bailey gained weight this offseason to help prepare for the 2024 season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bailey wore down at the end of the season, and it showed in his performance as a hitter. The catcher enters his second major-league season a bit heavier, presumably so that he can spend more of the campaign at his preferred playing weight. He slashed .233/.285/.359 with seven home runs, 48 RBI, 29 runs scored and a stolen base over 97 contests. Bailey's strong defense has him in line for the No. 1 job behind the dish, but the Giants' system has plenty of depth at catcher should he suffer a sophomore slump.