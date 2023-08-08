Bailey went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

Bailey opened the scoring with an RBI single in the fourth inning and added a two-run double in the ninth to put the Giants ahead for good. This was his fourth multi-hit effort in his last seven games, a span in which he's gone 7-for-21 (.333). The rookie catcher continues to impress defensively while holding his own with a .262/.307/.414 slash line, five home runs, 35 RBI, 19 runs scored, 15 doubles and a stolen base through 61 contests this season.