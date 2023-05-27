Bailey went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Friday's 15-1 win over the Brewers.

Bailey hit safely in four of the first five games in which he recorded an at-bat. He was able to enjoy his first big game Friday in the blowout win. Bailey's seeing consistent playing time, and he's done well with it, logging three extra-base hits and seven RBI while batting. 364 through 24 plate appearances.