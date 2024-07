Bailey went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Bailey went 0-for-8 over the first three games following the All-Star break. Monday was his fifth multi-hit effort in July, and he's hitting .255 (12-for-47) this month. The catcher has been steady overall with a .278/.351/.419 slash line, seven home runs, three steals, 32 RBI and 32 runs scored across 73 contests this season.