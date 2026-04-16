Giants manager Tony Vitello indicated Thursday that Bailey could split catching duties with Daniel Susac moving forward, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bailey remains an elite defensive catcher, but he's a black hole offensively and has gotten off to a particularly rough start in 2026, slashing just .136/.191/.136. Meanwhile, Susac is 9-for-16 at the dish to open his career. Ultimately, there's a good chance neither of the Giants' top two catchers will do enough offensively to warrant being rostered outside of deep fantasy leagues.