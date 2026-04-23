Bailey went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Dodgers.

Bailey had the biggest hit of the game when he took Jack Dreyer deep in the seventh inning for the lone scoring play. This was Bailey's first homer of the season, and it comes just less than a week after manager Tony Vitello hinted that the catcher position would become more of a timeshare for the Giants. That hasn't fully materialized -- this was Bailey's fourth straight game in the lineup. He could still see his usage reduced due to his .155 average and .429 OPS through 63 plate appearances. He's added four RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base across 19 games, though Bailey's defense will often make up for what he lacks as a hitter. To his credit, his plate discipline has improved this year with a 19.0 percent strikeout rate compared to 29.4 percent last year.